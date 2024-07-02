Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao demands release of funds for local bodies

Lashes out at Congress-led State government over severe neglect of village administration, sanitation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 02:21 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao lashed out at the Congress-led State government over the severe neglect of village administration and sanitation across Telangana.

He demanded for the immediate release of funds to local bodies, which were kept pending for the last seven months since the Congress assumed power in the State.

“In the past seven months of Congress rule, the administration in villages and towns has collapsed. Rather than conducting special drives during the monsoon to prevent seasonal diseases, the government is letting garbage pile up in villages. Sanitation workers are not being paid and Panchayat Secretaries are forced to pay for monthly expenses from their pockets. What sort of administration is being run by the Congress?” he questioned.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Harish Rao pointed out at the significant progress made under the BRS rule, noting the transformation in village infrastructure.

“Under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, Palle Pragathi was conducted to improve living standards in villages. The number of villages with tractors was increased to 12,769 gram panchayats from just 87. As a result, Telangana received multiple awards, including Deenadayal and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana,” he said.

He lamented the current state of affairs, where no funds have been released to rural and urban local bodies in past seven months. “Under the BRS, we released funds every month and our villages became role models for the country. Now, sanitation has fallen apart and tractors are being seized for silly reasons such as non-payment of road tax and insurance,” he added.

Highlighting the pressing issues, the former Minister demanded the immediate payment of salaries to sanitation workers, MPTCs and ZPTCs. He said the previous BRS government spent Rs 20,000 crore on rural and urban development under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

He wanted the State government to release funds and initiate preventive measures against the spread of seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue.

“It’s unacceptable that even MPTCs and ZPTCs, who are retiring, have not received their salaries. The government should release pending bills and funds to Gram Panchayats and municipalities,” he demanded.

Further, Harish Rao slammed the inaction of the State government with regard to the tragic suicide of a farmer, Prabhakar, in Khammam district. He said Prabhakar’s death is a direct result of the Congress rule.

He stated that despite his repeated requests over the encroachment of his land by the ruling party leaders, the officials turned a deaf ear, forcing him to end his life.

“We demand Rs 25 lakh ex gratia and a government job to one of his family members. A high-level inquiry must be conducted and strict action should be taken against the officials responsible, besides ensuring that the land belonging to the deceased is safely handed over to the family,” Harish Rao demanded.

In the wake of the proposed meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy to discuss inter-State issues, Harish Rao welcomed the move.

However, he urged both leaders to make efforts for returning seven mandals and the Lower Sileru project to Telangana, which were taken away against the wishes of the locals and merged with Andhra Pradesh during the State bifurcation.

He wanted the Telangana government to pressure Andhra Pradesh to resolve this issue before taking up any other issue.