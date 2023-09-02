Telangana: Salesman murdered by wife, mother-in-law in Mancherial

A man was murdered, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law, following an argument over his liquor addiction in Chennur town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man was murdered, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law, following an argument over his liquor addiction in Chennur town on Saturday.

Chennur Inspector S Vasudeva Rao said Marka Thirupathi, 34, a native of Erraguntapalli village and a salesman in a textile store in Chennur town was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by his wife Soundarya and her mother Lakshmi. Thirupathi got drunk on Friday night and picked up an argument with Soundarya. Later, when he was asleep, Soundarya and her mother hit him multiple times on the head with a boulder, killing him on the spot.

The couple have two daughters aged below eight. Based on a complaint from Sammaiah, sibling of Thirupathi, a murder case was registered against Soundarya and Lakshmi. Investigation is on.