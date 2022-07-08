Telangana sanctions Rs. 134.46 cr for establishment of STPs in 20 govt hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a first major step towards establishing best biomedical waste management practices, the Telangana Government on Friday has sanctioned an amount of Rs.134.46 crore to establish Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in 20 government hospitals and maintain them for a decade.

Out of the sanctioned Rs.134.46 crore, a total of Rs. 68.31 crore will be met from the funds sanctioned by the State government to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPSCB), Government Order (GO Ms No 73) released on July 5 by Health Secretary, SAM Rizvi, said.

“Following orders from Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure all the bio-medical waste from government hospitals are treated in STPs before letting them out, it was decided to establish 20 STPs across Telangana. This is a significant move aimed at adopting best biomedical waste management practises in government hospitals,” Health Minister, T Harsh Rao in a statement here on Friday, said.

In the coming months, almost all the major government hospitals in Hyderabad will have their own independent STPs and do not have to depend on third party agencies to process their bio medical waste. Senior health officials have also urged private hospitals in Hyderabad that presently do not have a proper bio-medical waste disposal system, to establish STPs within their hospital premises.

Back in March, the State government had sanctioned a total of Rs. 68.31 crore to TSPCB to establish 20 STPs in government hospitals. As part of this initiative, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) had submitted a proposal to the State government for constructing the STPs and also proposed Operation and Maintenance (O&M) component for the next decade with a total cost of Rs. 134.46 crore.

The health department will provide a pre-treatment facility for laboratory, operation theatre and laundry washings before letting into STP and also will meet the outlet discharge standards as per the BioMedical Waste Rules, 2016 and its amendments. The hospitals servicing 1000 patients or more per month are required to obtain authorisation and segregate biomedical waste based on the Biomedical Waste Rule, 2016.

Government hospitals:

Osmania General Hospital

Gandhi Hospital

Niloufer Hospital

MNJ Cancer Hospital

Medical college in Siddipet

Mahabubnagar

Siddipet

Suryapet

Nalgonda

Sangareddy

Wanaparthy

Mancherial

Mahabubabad

Jagtiyal

Ramagundam

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Nagarkurnool

District Hospitals of Khammam and Karimnagar

RIMS Hospital, Adilabad