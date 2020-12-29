Telangana: Schedule for certificate verification for FBO posts

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published the schedule for online verification of certificates for the post of Forest Beat Officers (FBO) in Forest Department of candidates who have qualified in physical test and walking test held from December 9 to 12, according to a press release. The link to upload certificates for verification and also the web link to exercise the web options will be available from January 1 to January 7 in the TSPSC website.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the TSPSC had decided to conduct online certificate verification. After uploading of certificates, candidates have to send the hard copy to the TSPSC office by post or courier. Candidates must note that online submissions will only be valid and hard copies will not be sorted or examined. Candidates must also write name and recruitment on envelop while sending the post mail. For more details: www.tspsc.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .