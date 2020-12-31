Telangana: Scholarship registration date extended till February 15

The State government is offering post-matric scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students and registrations can be done on the Telangana e-Pass website.

Hyderabad: The last date for registration of students and colleges on Telangana e-Pass website for sanction of fresh and renewal of scholarships for the academic year 2020-21 has been extended up to February 15.

The State government is offering post-matric scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students and registrations can be done on the website http://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in

So far, 59,813 eligible students year have registered as against 1,36,937, for this academic year. The last date for registration is on verge of closure and more than half of eligible students are to be registered within short time, the SC Development Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic rules, all educational institutions remained shut and they have been permitted to conduct online classes for students, who were attending the same from their homes, it said.

“With this, eligible students are not aware about last date of registration. Hence, they have not registered on e-Pass so far. Further, the admissions for various degree and PG courses are not yet completed. Considering these facts, government extended the date to February 15, 2021 to open the e-Pass website for registrations of students and colleges for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2020-21,” it added.

