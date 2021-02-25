Telangana schools turn page after Covid recess

According to School Education officials, all teachers also attended school pursuant to the instructions issued on Tuesday

Hyderabad: All government schools have opened for Classes VI and above on Wednesday following the State government’s decision to reopen them adhering to all prescribed Covid-19 guidelines.

According to School Education officials, all teachers also attended school pursuant to the instructions issued on Tuesday. As Adilabad district has a local holiday today on account of Sevalal Jayanthi, the schools there will open on Thursday.

Officials said the teachers in government schools were getting in touch with parents to obtain consent letters to send their wards. Meanwhile, cleaning up of classrooms and toilets was also being done and customised seating plans were being prepared for each school.

80% pvt schools reopened

In respect of private schools, about 70 to 80 per cent schools have reopened on Wednesday and the remaining were in the process of sanitising their premises and re-engaging teachers. Also, the exercise was on to get their school buses checked for road-worthiness and getting ready to transport pupils, as well as obtaining consent letters from parents.

