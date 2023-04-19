Telangana scraps 25 per cent inter weightage for EAMCET

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: In the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), students will be awarded ranks only on the basis of the marks secured in the entrance exam, starting this year.

The State government has done away with 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate from this year. A GO MS No.18 to this effect was issued by the higher education department on Wednesday amending GO MS 73 issued in 2011.

“Candidates who secured qualifying marks in EAMCET and candidates belonging to SC and ST category for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed should be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of the marks secured in EAMCET only,” the amendment reads.

During the last couple of years, the government had relaxed this norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it has been completely done away with.

The AM test of the EAMCET 2023 will be held on May 10 and 11 and the engineering test is on May 12, 13 and 14. Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.