EAMCET must for B.Sc Nursing course in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: It is now mandatory for all candidates who are aspiring to pursue four-year BSc (Nursing) course in government and private nursing colleges that are affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Telangana to appear in the upcoming TSEamcet and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from 2023-24 academic year.

On Monday, the KNRUHS, in a notification said that the earlier system of allocating BSc (Nursing) seats based on the marks of candidates will be replaced by selection based on the ranks secured by students in the TSEamcet and NEET-UG-2023. “Admissions into Competent Authority Quota seats of BSc Nursing 4 year-degree-course shall be based on Telangana State Eamcet ranks and INC (Indian Nursing Council) regulations.

Admissions into management quota seats of BSc Nursing 4 year-degree- course shall be based on NEET UG Rank and INC Regulations,” the notification said.

Earlier, a committee used to make selections of candidates for BSc (Nursing) courses in Telangana based purely on merit, which was arrived at on the basis of the aggregate of marks obtained by the candidates in the science group. Candidates who qualified under the compartmental system were placed after candidates who pass in a single attempt.

The Telangana government has allowed KNRUHS to do away with this practice and instead adopt the entire selection of eligible candidates for BSc (Nursing) course based on their performance in the TSEamcet. All the candidates aspiring to get admitted into four-year BSc (Nursing) course in Telangana are informed to apply and appear for TSEamcet exam and NEET UG exam for eligibility, the notification said.

