Telangana: Seized liquor destroyed with road roller in Dharmapuri

2019.57 litres of IMFL liquor was seized in Dharmapuri circle limits including Dharmapuri, Velgatoor and Gollapalli police stations limits since 2003 and registered 117 cases.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:22 PM

Liquor bottles are being destoryed with a road roller in Dharmapuri police station on Saturday.

Jagtial: Jagtial police destroyed seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles with the help of road roller at Dharmapuri on Saturday. 2019.57 litres of liquor worth Rs 6 lakh was destroyed.

2019.57 litres of IMFL liquor was seized in Dharmapuri circle limits including Dharmapuri, Velgatoor and Gollapalli police stations limits since 2003 and registered 117 cases. The liquor was seized during the time of elections and other occasions.

As all the cases were disposed of in the court, all the seized liquor was destroyed based on the court’s instructions.

Jagtial DSP Raghuchander, Dharmapuri CI Ram Narsimha Reddy, excise officials Mahender Singh and others were present.