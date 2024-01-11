Telangana: Separate notifications for MLC by-polls released

According to the notification released on Thursday, the ECI will conduct separate bye-elections for the two MLC seats in Telangana along with one MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued separate notifications for the bye-elections to be held for two MLC seats that fell vacant under the MLAs quota, following the resignation of Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy who were recently elected to the State Legislative Assembly. The polling will be held on January 29, followed by the announcement of the results.

Both Srihari and Kaushik Reddy resigned from their MLC posts on December 9 last before taking oath as MLAs. Their terms as MLCs were to expire on November 30 of 2027.

While the acceptance of nominations commenced from Thursday, the last date for nominations is January 18. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on January 19 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 22. The polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on January 29, followed by counting of votes at 5 pm and declarations of results.

The BRS had already expressed its displeasure over the ECI’s decision to conduct separate bye-elections to two MLC seats which fell vacant on the same day and elections are also being conducted on the same day. Due to separate notifications, the Congress which is the majority party in the Assembly, will have an upper hand in the bye-elections and is likely to win both seats with a preferential voting system.