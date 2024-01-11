BRS development agenda lost to Congress false propaganda: KTR

KT Rama Rao stressed that the BRS government focused on development and welfare programmes, without publicising much about its achievements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 07:08 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi failed to effectively communicate and publicise its achievements during the electoral campaign, leading to its defeat in the recent Assembly elections. On the other hand, the Congress succeeded in its false propaganda and misinformation campaign, resulting in its victory.

“The BRS’ development agenda lost to the Congress’ false propaganda. We must ensure that such mistakes do not lead to our defeat again. The misinformation campaign of the Congress must be countered effectively,” he said at an introspection of the challenges faced by the BRS during the Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting on Mahabubabad constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday.

Rama Rao stressed that the BRS government focused on development and welfare programmes, without publicising much about its achievements. In sharp contrast to the false propaganda of the Congress, he reminded that the BRS government had issued around 6.47 lakh ration cards in its nine and half year regime.

Similarly, the number of social security pensioners increased from 29 lakh to 46 lakh, the highest number of government jobs were filled in the country, and salaries of government employees were hiked by 73 percent in its tenure.

“Government employees in Telangana are getting highest salaries compared to any other State. But we failed to publicise such achievements or to capitalise on our achievements by turning them into votes,” he said.

Despite the electoral setback, the former Minister said the BRS party remained a formidable force with a strong leadership and a committed party cadre. He was optimistic, pointing out that the BRS party had secured a significant one-third of seats and got defeated by a narrow margin of just 1.85 per cent votes.

“The BRS has strong presence from the village level to the Assembly. We must play our role as a strong opposition and expose the failures of the Congress government,” he asserted.

He pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to waive off the crop loans soon after the Congress assumed power and even encouraged farmers to avail fresh crop loans to get them waived. But after forming the government, the Congress leaders were resorting to new theatrics in the name of debts and white papers to escape from their promises.

Rama Rao urged the party members not to be discouraged and outlined plans to strengthen the party’s organisational structure. He emphasised the importance of holding consecutive party meetings, reinforcing the party-affiliated organisations, and initiating programmes to connect with diverse sections of the population. He emphasised the need to self-introspect and address the issues which led to the party’s defeat. He was confident that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be a turning point for the BRS, putting it back on the victory track.