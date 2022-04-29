Telangana sets record by announcing to recruit 80,000 jobs: Gangula

Published Date - 05:53 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that for the first time in the history of the country, Telangana government has announced to recruit 80,000 jobs vacant in various departments. The State had set a record of sorts as neither the Centre nor the State governments recruited in such large numbers in the history of the country. During united Andhra Pradesh, the then governments used to give notifications to recruit hardly 1,000 to 1,500 posts.

“However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to fill 80,000 vacant jobs in order to provide employment to unemployed youth,” the Minister said while participating in a free awareness programme for job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations organized by Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today here on Friday.

In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, around 80 percent of jobs were secured by the Andhra people using their network and Telangana youth were forced to migrate to Dubai and Mumbai in the search of employment. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana State.

“In order to ensure maximum employment opportunities to people of Telangana, the Chief Minister has brought a zonal system, which is going to help the unemployed youth secure jobs,” he added.

Talking about abolition of the interview system for Group-I posts, Kamalakar informed that though Telangna people had merit in the written test, Andhra officials used to deny top jobs to local Telangana people by giving less marks in interviews. So, Chandrashekhar Rao has abolished the interview system for Group-I jobs.

Stating that there was no scope for irregularities in the recruitment of jobs, he made it clear that the recruitment process would be done in a transparent manner and advised the job aspirants not to approach middlemen in this regard. He also advised aspirants to believe in their talent and get jobs by doing hard work.

Candidates preparing for various jobs should not get disappointed and go ahead with confidence, the Minister advised.

Education sector in united Andhra Pradesh had been neglected. Only 16,000 students were provided education by establishing only nine gurukulam schools. However, after the formation of a separate state, 950 gurukulams were established to provide corporate level education to poor students, he informed.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma, CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu, Vepa Academy Director Dr CS Vepa, Telangana Today Editor K Sreenivas Reddy, Districts libraries chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy and other participated in the awareness programme.

