Telangana: Sheep Distribution Scheme Phase II from June 5

The second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme will be kickstarted in Telangana on June 5, as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme will be kickstarted in Telangana on June 5, as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day commencing on June 2. While Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally launch the programme in Nalgonda district, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will distribute sheep units in their respective districts and constituencies across the State.

In all, 3.93 lakh sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram each were distributed to the eligible members of the Golla Kuruma community during the first phase. Similarly, around 3.5 lakh families will benefit in the second phase.

Srinivas Yadav, who reviewed the arrangements for the sheep distribution on Tuesday, directed the Animal Husbandry department officials to intimate the elected representatives in advance and make arrangements accordingly to ensure their participation. Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Aadhar Sinha and director Ramchander have been instructed to give clear instructions to the District Collectors and the department officials in this regard.

“The beneficiaries should be taken along with the officials to purchase the sheep units. All measures should be taken to ensure transparency,” the Minister said.

On the occasion of Mrigasira Karthe beginning from June 9, Srinivas Yadav wanted the officials to expedite the arrangements being made for the fish food festival in all the districts headquarters on June 8, 9 and 10. Around 20 to 30 stalls each will be set up in all districts where various types of fish dishes like fish fry, biryani and fish soup prepared by women fishermen who underwent training from the Fisheries department, will be served. He also wanted them to take all measures for smooth supply of fishlings required for the distribution of fish prasad to be organised at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Mrigasira Karthe day.

Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Co-operative Federation chairman D Balaraju Yadav, Special Chief Secretary Aadhar Sinha and director Ramchander were present.