Govt to complete DBT under sheep distribution scheme: Minister Talasani

The State govt decided to deposit the scheme amount of Rs 1.58 lakh directly into the bank account of the 4,699 beneficiaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Source: Twitter/Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Hyderabad: The State government will deposit Rs 1.58 lakh each into the bank accounts of 4,699 beneficiaries towards purchase of sheep units under the sheep distribution scheme within the next 15 days. All the beneficiaries belonging to Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir districts have already contributed their share to avail the scheme.

The State government which has been distributing sheep to eligible beneficiaries, decided to deposit the scheme amount of Rs 1.58 lakh directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries as part of its Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The pilot project was launched in the districts of Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir, where the beneficiaries have already contributed their share. However, the government could not release the necessary funds into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries due to the Model Code of Conduct which was in force during the Munugode bye-elections.

Considering the delay, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to release the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries within next 15 days. He had also asked them to facilitate purchase of quality sheep by the beneficiaries at the earliest, after some applicants approached him and complained about the delay.