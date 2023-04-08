Telangana: Shops, commercial establishments can now be open 24/7

Amending the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988, Government issued guidelines and conditions for commercial establishments and businesses to operate 24/7

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:57 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government amended the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988 and issued guidelines and conditions for commercial establishments and businesses to operate 24/7.

A Government Order (GO) was issued which stated that the government of Telangana is granting exemption from Section 7 of the Telangana Shops Establishment Act 1988, which deals with opening and closing hours, subject to certain conditions.

The conditions specified in the notification include the issuance of ID cards, provision of weekly offs, adherence to weekly working hours, payment of overtime wages, and provision of compensatory holidays with wages to employees attending duty on notified national/festival holidays.

Additionally, there must be adequate safety measures in place for women employees, and their consent must be obtained for working night shifts. Transport to and from the workplace must also be provided for women employees working night shifts.

The management of these establishments must maintain records and furnish returns as prescribed by the state government within the given time frame. Compliance with provisions under police act and rules in force is also mandatory.

As per the notification, an annual fee of Rs 10,000 must be paid for each store to open 24×7 under the act.

