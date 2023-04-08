Ghana eyes business with Telangana

Explaining why Ghana was the most conducive place to do business, High Commissioner of Ghana to India said the country was one of the most peaceful countries in West Africa with a stable government, electoral transparency and accountability

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: A delegation from Ghana on Friday held a trade summit here, which saw top bureaucrats from the West African nation explaining why the country was the most conducive place to do business.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali attended on behalf of the State government and the Ghana delegation was headed by the High Commissioner of Ghana to India Asoma Cheremeh Kwaku. During the event, MoUs were also signed.

Addressing the summit, Cheremeh said Ghana was one of the most peaceful countries in West Africa with a stable government, electoral transparency, and accountability. It had a vibrant business environment with huge potential in sectors such as manufacturing, digital technology, hydrocarbons, and industrial minerals such as gold, lithium, and manganese, besides tourism, he explained.

Mahmood Ali said Telangana was the hub of many industries, including manufacturing, automobiles, IT, and food processing and Hyderabad city was emerging as the hub for many sectors.