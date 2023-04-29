Telangana: Show of unity by Congress leaders triggers trolls

With Congress leaders trying to put up a show of unity in the public, trollers made the video saying that they were doing so after watching the 'Balagam' movie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: Trolls on the unity exhibited by Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and K Jana Reddy at the Nirudhyoga Nirasana deeksha at Nalgonda went viral on social media on Saturday.

A video created using visuals of the public meeting of the Congress, accompanied by a song from Telugu movie Balagam, triggered laughter since it was known to everyone that Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy were at loggerheads within the party. A couple of days before the programme, Venkat Reddy had said that he had no information from the TPCC about programme, but he attended the meeting. However, he did not take part in Revanth Reddy’s rally.

With the leaders trying to put up a show of unity in the public, trollers made the video saying that they were doing so after watching the ‘Balagam‘ movie.

Also Read Gutha terms Congress Nirudhyoga Deeksha drama of politically unemployed