Gutha terms Congress Nirudhyoga Deeksha drama of politically unemployed

Sukender Reddy said Congress leaders were taking up rallies and deekshas to confirm their political existence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy was speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Saturday

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday termed the Nirudhyoga Nirasana Deeksha of the Congress as a drama of the politically unemployed.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said Congress leaders were taking up rallies and deekshas to confirm their political existence. They were competing in praising each other at the meeting at Nalgonda and devoted less time to talk on the unemployment issue. They also made an effort to make the people believe that they were united, but they came to the venue in separate rallies, he said.

The State government had filled up 1.3 lakh vacancies in the last nine years and regularized the services of 90,000 contract employees. In addition to this, notification was issued for filling up of 10,000 posts, but the recruitment process was delayed due to irregularities in TSPSC.

Stating that both Congress and BJP, which were power hungry, were indulging in unethical politics, he said the leaders of the two national parties were leveling baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members. He appealed to the people to teach a lesson to both the parties in the next elections.