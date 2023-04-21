Balagam completes 50 days of a successful run in theatres

Balagam had completed 50 days in theatres successfully by today. The makers of Balagam shared a new poster on this occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Balagam, Venu Yeldandi’s latest emotional family drama, won the hearts of Telugu audiences across the world. This is the biggest blockbuster on the list of small movies released this year.

Thanks to Venu Yeldandi for telling such a rooted story with moral values that need to be known by today’s youngsters.

Balagam not only won the audience’s hearts but also bagged numerous awards at the global level. It grabbed the awards for best film, best drama movie, best director, and best cinematographer in different countries. Now Balagam adds one more record to its name.

Balagam recently started streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform, as we all know. But the film is still running in theatres. The crowd is still watching the film in huge numbers in theatres in rural areas. With this tonne of love, Balagam could achieve a feat now.

Balagam had completed 50 days in theatres successfully by today. The makers of Balagam shared a new poster on this occasion.

Balagam is produced by Dil Raju Productions. Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram are the leads in the film. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music