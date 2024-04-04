Telangana govt urged to continue welfare measures for weavers

If the new government is unwilling to continue the previous government's welfare activities, KTR suggested that it should at least come up with new policies and initiatives that will benefit the weavers more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 01:40 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the current Congress government to continue all ongoing welfare and development activities initiated by the previous BRS government for the weavers. If the new government is unwilling to continue the previous government’s welfare activities, he suggested that it should at least come up with new policies and initiatives that will benefit the weavers more.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao over the last four months, all the weavers’ welfare activities have been halted, leading to distress in the weavers community. He drew parallels with the agricultural sector, where mismanagement led to farmers’ suicides, fearing that a similar negligence from the State administration forcing weavers to commit suicides.

Reflecting on the previous government’s efforts to alleviate weavers’ struggles, the BRS working president recalled initiatives such as yarn subsidies, insurance benefits, and government cloth orders placed directly with the weavers, aimed at empowering weavers and reviving the weaving industry. Under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he pointed out that significant budget allocations were made to implement various welfare programs like loan waivers, Chenetha Mitra, life and health insurances, and creation of separate corporations for handlooms and power looms among others.

Further, Rama Rao expressed dismay over the present government’s suspension of weaving welfare activities, particularly the Bathukamma saree production programme, adversely affecting around 30,000 power loom weavers. The non-payment of pending bills, due to the election model code of conduct, has exacerbated financial woes and forced a few power loom labourers to commit suicides, reminiscent of dark times when Sircilla was known for weavers’ suicides, under the previous Congress regime.

Urging the government to prioritise weavers’ welfare beyond political considerations, the former Minister demanded the release of orders for Bathukamma sarees, to help the majority of weavers community in the State. He also criticised attempts to outsource orders to other States for commissions. He warned of continued opposition from the BRS party if the government fails to address the plight of the weaving community, stressing the need for proactive policies to uplift weavers.