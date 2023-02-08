| Telangana Six Ips Officers Promoted To The Rank Of Digp

Telangana: Six IPS officers promoted to the rank of DIGP

The State government, issued an order promoting six senior IPS officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday, issued an order promoting six senior IPS officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

The officers who were promoted include Ambar Kishore Jha, Rema Rajeshwari, L.S.Chowhan, K.Narayan Naik, Parimala Hana Nutan Jacob and S.Ranga Reddy, all belonging to 2009 batch.

The order said these officers have been retained in the same posts.