Telangana: Government school students to sport a new look

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:17 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Students of government and local body schools in Telangana will sport a new corporate-style look with the State government making changes to the uniform from the next academic year, i.e. 2023-24.

The dress-code colour for both boys and girls will be the same —red and ash with a checked shirt and maroon-coloured suiting. However, the design and pattern have undergone changes as recommended by fashion designers.

A frock with a pocket on the right and belt rings stitched with the suiting cloth has been designed for girl students of Classes I-III. Red and ash-coloured checks printed with the suiting-coloured straps on the sleeves have been decided for the shirt.

As per the modified uniform pattern, girl students of classes IV and V will don a skirt and a shirt with two pockets along with straps on it. Shoulder and hand loops in the suiting colour are also part of the shirting.

Similarly, a Punjabi-style dress (red and ash-coloured checks printed) attached with a U-shaped waistcoat along with collar neck and straps in the suiting colour on the sleeves for girl students of Classes VI-XII has been prescribed.

The shirting for boys of Classes I-XII will have two pockets along with a strap on it, besides shoulder loops. While shorts have been prescribed for boys of Classes I-VII, pants will be given to boys of Classes VIII-XII.

The School Education Department has directed all District Educational Officers to ensure that the uniforms are stitched as per the new modifications and guidelines. According to a senior official, the department will give two pairs of the uniform for free to 25 lakh students at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore before the start of the 2023-24 academic year.