Telangana: Six poachers arrested, leopard skin seized in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Bhupalpally: A special team of police under the supervision of Kataram DSP Rammohan Reddy arrested six persons who were on their way to sell the hide of a leopard under the Mahadevpur police station limits in the district on Friday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy.

The arrested persons were Irupa Nagendra Babu of Koyyur village of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district, Polam Venkatesh of Royyur village of Eturnagaram mandal of Mulugu district, Parisaboina Rajesh of Shankarajupally village of Eturnagaram mandal, Yerragatla Srinkath of Yedujerla village of Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district, Burri Saikiran of Dacharam village of Kukkunoor mandal of West Godavarai district, who is presently living at Sarapaka village of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and Bommakanti Kishor of Bestagudem village of Kukkunoor mandal.

“Polam Venkatesh along with Irupa Nagendra Babu set up snares to kill a leopard as they came to know that the leopard was roaming in the forest area near Pamedu village of Husur Taluk of Bijapur district in the Chhattisgarsh State, and tried to sell the skin to make huge sum of money. They tried to sell it with the help of Rajesh, who is a friend of Venkatesh,” the SP said, adding that they wanted to sell it for Rs 30 lakh.

“To sell the skin, they left for Maharashtra, but our special police team successfully nabbed them in the forest area near Mahadevpur on Friday,” Reddy said and appreciated team police team. The accused have been shifted to Mahadevpur police station. The police have also seized two motorcycles, Rs 3,000 cash and six cell phones from the accused.

Mahadevpur CI T Kiran, SI N Raj Kumar, Head Constable Rajender, constables Dhanunjay, Kishan, Shyam, Kiran and Anwesh participated in the operation.