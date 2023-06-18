Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare students excel in JEE Advanced 2023 results

08:40 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies students have excelled in this year’s JEE Advanced 2023 results. A total of 96 students of TW and 85 students of SW are sure of securing direct seats in IITs.

From Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society, 350 students were provided intensive coaching for cracking JEE Advanced and 96 are sure of direct seats and 118 preparatory ranks are expected.

The top rankers were – Lakavath Saicharan (3,373), V Venkatesh (5,833), Boda Praveen (6,940), B Venu (8,628), J Ajay (9,003) and R Lalu Prasad (11,233). Ravi Kumar and Nitya Sri, who belong to PVTG, secured 16,711 and 18,287 ranks respectively.

While 450 Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society students were given intensive coaching, 85 students are sure of direct seats. The society’s top rankers include R Triveni (in PH category) 205, B Sathwik (2721), Sadam Ramakrishna (2734), Kukkala Ganesh (9615) and Domala Shiva Prasad (12,340).

