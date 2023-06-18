| Seven Students Of Tswr Coe Bellampalli Qualify In Jee Advanced

Seven students belonging to TSWR-CoE Bellampalli qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced of which results were declared on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Mourya

Mancherial: Seven students belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced of which results were declared on Saturday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said that seven students cleared the JEE Advanced, while Enagandula Mourya stood in the top position in the institution by achieving 957th rank.

The students included Siliveru Vinay, Munjam Anjanna, Sonakamble Laxman Siddu, Battula Kartheek, Alakati Ganesh and Gattu Sriharsha.

Regional Coordinating Officer Koppula Swarup Rani congratulated the rankers.

