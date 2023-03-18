Telangana: SSC hall tickets to be available from March 24

Hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations 2023 commencing April 3 will be made available for download on its website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad:: Hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations 2023 commencing April 3 will be made available for download on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ from March 24 and they will also be sent to the respective schools. A total of 4,94,616 students registered for the exams and 2,652 centres have been constituted for the same.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy who reviewed arrangements being made for the conduct of the Class X exams with School Education department officials here on Saturday directed them to hold exams hassle free without any glitches.

The Minister directed officials to ensure there was no inconvenience to students appearing for the examinations, which will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm from April 3 to 13. She said CCTV surveillance cameras were being installed at the examination centres.

Education department Secretary V Karuna, School Education Director A Sridevasena, and Government Examinations Director Krishna Rao among other officials took part in the meeting.