Telangana: SSC Public Exams fee date extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday extended due dates for remittance of exam fee under tatkal scheme for regular and private candidates for the SSC Public Examinations to be held in May. The last date to pay the fee for SSC, OSSC and SSC vocational course exams with a late fee of Rs.1,000 by candidates to the headmaster concerned is April 20.

This is the last chance for payment of the SSC Public Examinations fee. The due dates will not be extended under any circumstances, Director of Government Exams, Krishna Rao said in a press release.

All candidates who registered for the SSC Public Exams, May 2022 are alone eligible to appear for the advanced supplementary exams, he said.

All private once failed candidates and regular stream candidates who desire to appear for the SSC Public Exams should utilize this last opportunity given and appear for the exams, by duly paying the requisite fee as per the rules, he added.