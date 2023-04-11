Telangana: SSC Public Exams results after May 10

School Education department will declare results of the SSC Public Examinations after May 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The School Education department will declare results of the SSC Public Examinations that concluded with social studies subject on Tuesday, after May 10.

As many as 4,86,194 regular students registered and 4,84,384 appeared for the social studies exam during which three malpractice cases were booked.

In all, 16 malpractice cases were booked, while three invigilators were removed from services and two invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were suspended from duties during exams that commenced on April 3. Similarly, three invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were relieved from duties on charges of negligence.

Three more exams – OSSC Main Language paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC vocational course (theory) and OSSC Main Language paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Meanwhile, spot evaluation of the SSC Public Exams answer scripts will be conducted at 18 spot evaluation centres set up in district headquarters from April 13 to 21. For monitoring the conduct of the spot evaluation, the department has constituted 11 state level observers.

“After completion of the evaluation, it will take two to three weeks for processing the results. Results are likely to be released after May 10, “sources said.