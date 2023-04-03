SSC paper leak: ‘Sanctity, integrity of conduct of exam not compromised’

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education department on Monday has made it clear that the sanctity and integrity of conduct of the first language exam Telugu paper has not been compromised at the Government High School No.1 Tandur, Vikarabad district, following reports that the question paper was leaked.

The Director, School Education, A Sridevasena on Monday maintained that the incident will not impact Tuesday’s exam, which will be conducted as per the schedule and sought to assure students and parents not to get worried or get apprehensive over the matter.

On Monday, within a few minutes of the commencement of the first Class X exam, an invigilator at the Government High School No.1 Tandur allegedly used his mobile phone to take a photo of the first language question paper (Telugu) and circulated it in WhatsApp group that triggered reports of question paper leakage.

The incident resulted in suspension of four persons including centre’s Chief Superintendent Shiva Kumar, GHM, ZPHS, Muddaipet, Yalal (M), Department officer K Gopal, SA, Government No.1 High School, Tandur, Invigilator S Bandappa, SA (BS), Government No.1 High School and Invigilator Sammappa, SA (PS), ZPHS, Chengole, Tandur mandal. The Vikarabad District Collector was also directed to take action as per the Act 25/1997 and relevant sections of CrPC.

As per the report submitted by Vikarabad District Collector and Superintendent of Police, who conducted an enquiry into the matter, invigilator S Bandappa took a picture of the question paper and sent it to another teacher Sammappa over WhatsApp at 9.37 am, while the exam began at 9.30 am.

According to officials, no person was allowed inside or outside the centre after commencement of the exam and ruled-out the possibility of cancelling the examination.

“After due enquiry, it has been concluded that the sanctity and integrity of the conduct of exam has not been compromised in the exam centre and that is an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator named Bandappa,” Sridevasena said.

Senior officials from the department said that except for police officers who were posted at the examination centre, nobody else was allowed to carry mobile phones into the centre. Officials said they were ascertaining as to how mobile phones were allowed inside the centre.

Meanwhile, a total of 99.60 per cent out of 4,85,954 regular students attended the first language exam at 2,652 centres across the State. Likewise, 1,096 private candidates registered and 79.01 per cent took the exam.

