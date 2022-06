| Telangana Ssc Results To Be Declared On June 30

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:16 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations, May 2022, results will be declared on June 30.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, here, at 11.30 am. After declaration of the results, students and parents can view results on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in and www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 5,09,275 students registered for the Class X exams that were conducted from May 23 to June 1.