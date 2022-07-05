Telangana: SSC supplementary exam fee dates announced

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Tuesday announced the schedule for payment of fee for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations which will be held from August 1 to 10.

The last date for payment of exam fee by students to the headmaster concerned is July 18. With a late fee of Rs.50, the fee can be paid up to two days prior to commencement of the exam in the subject concerned. The exam fee for more than three subjects is Rs.125, while fee for three and less subjects is Rs 110.

The supplementary examinations will be conducted only for those candidates who registered and failed or who were absent for the SSC Public Examinations held in May 2022. No fresh candidates will be permitted to appear for supplementary exams.