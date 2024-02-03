Telangana State Cabinet to hold meeting on Sunday

The Ministers are expected to discuss a host of issues, including allocations to be made for implementation of six guarantees, launch of the Rs 500 LPG cylinder and 200 units free power supply schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 06:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting will be held on Sunday and the Ministers are expected to discuss a host of issues, including allocations to be made for implementation of six guarantees, launch of the Rs 500 LPG cylinder and 200 units free power supply schemes.

With the union government presenting a vote on account budget, the State government is likely to present a similar budget. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had on Friday announced that the State government would be launching the LPG cylinder and 200 units free power scheme shortly. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be invited for launching the scheme, he said.

Considering this, the cabinet is expected to discuss the budget allocations for the implementation of the schemes. Since the Congress had assured to issue Group I notification on February 1, the issue could also be discussed.

There is also speculation that Assembly session would be conducted from February 8. After Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s speech, the vote on account budget would be presented on February 10. The session would resume on February 12.