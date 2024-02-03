Revanth Reddy most uncivilised CM in country, says Harish Rao

Addressing a gathering at Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting at Bhadrachalam on Saturday, Harish Rao appreciated the cadre for working hard to win the Bhadrachalam Assembly seat and urged them to make efforts to win the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat for the third time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 05:06 PM

Kothagudem: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the most uncivilised and indecent Chief Minister in the country, former minister T Harish Rao said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was talking in a “barbaric” and “uncultured’ manner tarnishing the image of Telangana in the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was indulging in tall talk about ethics, should speak some sense into Revanth Reddy, he said.

Finding fault with Revanth Reddy’s statement that the six guarantees would be implemented only if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, he referred to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s comment that Congress could hardly win 40 seats. Thus Congress coming to power at the Centre was impossible, he said indicating that the same would be the fate of the poll promises. Harish Rao asserted that regional parties have the power to stop BJP. Leaders like Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Arvind Kejriwal have the power to fight against BJP. Only BRS MPs would fight for Telangana, he said.

In a similar way at the Adilabad meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister had lied to the public. While the State’s previous debt was Rs.3.87 lakh crore, Revanth Reddy said the debt was Rs.7 lakh crore.

He should answer how his government incurred debts to the tune of Rs.14,000 crore in less than two months, Harish Rao demanded.While the BRS protected projects in Krishna basin, the Congress government handed them over to the Centre.

This would lead to water problems. The government should implement the crop loan waiver before the notification of Parliament elections otherwise people would teach a lesson to the party, he warned.

MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and M Kavitha, MLC T Madhusudhan, MLA Dr T Venkat Rao, ex-MLA R Kantha Rao and others were present.