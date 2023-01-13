Telangana State Medical Council exempts CME hours for doctors

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s Medical Council has exempted the CME points for license renewal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s Medical Council has exempted the CME points for license renewal

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) on Friday exempted mandatory submission of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours for doctors who apply for renewal of registration from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

According to National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines, it is mandatory to earn 30 CME credit hours with effect from January 1, 2023 by all doctors who apply for renewal of registration. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s Medical Council has exempted the CME points for license renewal.

Also Read TS Medical Council urges doctors to mention generic names of drugs in prescriptions

A total of 6 and 12 CME credit hours have to be produced by doctors who apply for renewal of registration from January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025 respectively.

Similarly, every year a total of 6 additional CME programs will be added, which means doctors who are applying for renewal of registration from January 1, 2028, will have to produce 30 CME credit hours, the Medical Council in a notification said.