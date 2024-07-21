Telangana: Student, teacher unions oppose govt’s move to convert ‘Anganwadis’ into playschools

Stating that such a decision was not the right move, the TS UTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the proposal.

21 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s proposal to convert Anganwadi centres into playschools up to Class III received strong criticism from Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) and SFI Telangana unit.

Stating that such a decision was not the right move, the TS UTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the proposal. The members of TS UTF opined such a move would eventually lead to closure of the government primary schools.

The teachers’ body demanded the government to commence pre-primary classes in the government primary schools. Welcoming the proposal to convert primary and high schools into semi-residential, the TS UTF demanded the government to ensure a teacher per class and subject, headmasters and adequate non-teaching staff in the selected schools.

In a statement, SFI state president RL Murthy and secretary T Nagaraju said an attempt to hold pre-primary classes in Anganwadi centres would be a loss to the public education sector. The duo charged that Congress government was hatching conspiracy to implement the national education policy 2020 and demanded not to implement the policy in the State.