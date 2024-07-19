| Telangana Officials Told To Chalk Out Plans For Extending Education Till Third Standard At Anganwadis

Envisage plans for offering education from fourth standard at the semi residential schools, says CM Revanth to officials.

19 July 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare plans to operate semi residential schools on par with integrated residential schools.

Envisage plans for offering education from fourth standard at the semi residential schools. For the convenience of students, especially those coming from villages to semi residential schools, transport facilities should be provided, he said, directing Education department Principal Burra Venkatesham to chalk out plans for strengthening government schools in the next three years.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with education department officials at Secretariat here on Friday. At the meeting, he instructed them to come up with plans for extending education till third standard at Anganwadi centers on the lines of play schools.

“Measures should be initiated to extend education to all students in their native villages. Finalise plans for appointing one additional teacher at Anganwadi centers” Revanth Reddy said.

Instructions were issued to officials to seek opinions from education experts and prepare plans for taking up pilot project in a couple of mandals. Already, plans have been laid to take up such projects in Madhira and Kodangal constituencies.

Apart from government funds, Corporate Social Responsibility funds should also be used for improving facilities at government schools, the Chief Minister directed.