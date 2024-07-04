New time-table at Telangana welfare residential schools, teachers term ‘unscientific’

The new working hours will increase stress besides psychological pressure on students and teachers as well, says teachers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 10:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s decision to introduce new working hours for welfare residential schools in the State drew strong criticism from teachers, who termed them as ‘unscientific’.

Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi on Thursday said the new working hours will increase stress besides psychological pressure on students and teachers as well.

As per the common-table time issued for welfare residential schools, students have to wake up at 5 am and bed-time is scheduled at 9 pm. The breakfast has been scheduled for 45 minutes from 7 am and morning prayer from 8 am to 8.15 am followed by classes till 11.15 am.

Students will get 10 minutes of short break from 11.15 am and classes will be continued from 11.25 am to 12.45 pm with lunch for Classes V, VI and VII from 12.45 pm to 1.30 pm. Classes VIII and above students will get lunch break from 1.25 pm to 2.15 pm.

Stating that residential educational institutions are operating from rented buildings with meager facilities, the TS UTF said the teachers sought to know how students could sit from 7.45 am to 1.25 pm in cramped and uncomfortable classrooms without having lunch.