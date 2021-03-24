Telangana students dominate in JEE Main March result

According to the NTA press release, 13 students including three from Telangana received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main March session.

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana have dominated in the paper-I (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.

Three students – Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from the State have secured a perfect 100 NTA score in the entrance examination. In fact, Aditya also secured a 100 NTA score in the paper-II (BArch) of the JEE Main held last month.

Gender-wise, Donthireddy Hanvitha Reddy and Palle Bhavana from the State stood at third and 10th positions among girls with 99.993571 and 99.986079 NTA scores respectively.

Similarly, Islavath Nithin with (99.97216 NTA score), Nenavath Preetham (99.92825), Bijili Prachothan Varma (99.91647), Mude Rishi Naik (99.66097) from Telangana have secured first, second, third and fifth positions respectively in the ST category.

With a 99.99786 NTA score Terli Tulsi Ram from Telangana was at second position in OBC-NCL (Central List) category. Likewise, Mannem Charan (99.9925414) and Gangisetty Krishna Sai Kusal (99.9868762) from the State got third and fourth positions respectively in the Gen-EWS category. With 99.8625495 NTA score Mallukuntla Bhanu Ranjan Reddy from the State got the first position in the PwD category.

A total of 6,19,638 candidates registered for the paper-I of the JEE Main March session which was conducted from March 16 to 18 in 792 centres in 334 cities across the country and outside India as well, the NTA said.

