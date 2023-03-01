Telangana: Subtl.ai raises about Rs 82 lakh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence startups Subtl.ai recently raised $1,00,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) from Mohit Gulati (Founder of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund) and Vamshi Raju (Edha Investments, Shreyas Media).

Subtl’s product can understand knowledge sources at scale, to instantly answer any questions asked from documents, websites, videos and knowledge bases. It is powered by cognitive search technology, built jointly with IIIT Hyderabad research. It ensures enterprises can use all their business knowledge locked in various sources by talking to an AI bot over a chat interface.

“Subtl.ai has been building out the base technology and staying prepared for its window of opportunity. With the advent of chatGPT, their window is here,” said Gulati, the lead investor in the round.

The use cases for the product include automating doubt resolution for e-learning, information support for project/product management, and AI assistance to support teams. It is already serving State Bank of India, Bharat Dynamics and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

“We started subtl.ai with a vision to enable enterprises to get information locked in large text resources and documents using machine-learning based language and knowledge models. Our AI tech can also help find information in videos,” said Vishnu Ramesh, Founder, Subtl.ai, in a release.