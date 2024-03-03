Telangana: Sultanabad cops trace lost gold ornaments within few hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police managed to trace lost gold ornaments within a few hours and handed them over to the owner on Sunday.

According to the police, a native of Gumlapur of Choppadandi mandal, Mandala Vasantha kept her gold ornaments at her maternal home in Suglampalli of Sultanabad mandal before visiting the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara. On Sunday, she collected the ornaments and reached Sultanabad on an auto-rickshaw from Suglampalli. While boarding a bus in Sultanabad to reach Karimnagar, she noticed that the bag carrying gold ornaments was missing.

She immediately approached the police. Responding immediately, police traced the auto with the help of CCTV footage and traced it near the Karimnagar collectorate. They recovered the bag carrying nine tolas of gold ornaments.

The auto driver had not noticed the bag, police said while handing over the ornaments to Vasantha.