Telangana: Swagruha flats at Pocharam and Bandlaguda up for auction

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Home buyers interested in buying the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats at Pocharam and Bandlaguda will have to register their names at local Mee Seva centres or online on payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs.1,000. A special app was also being launched by the Corporation for the purpose.

At Bandlaguda venture, 1501 flats are ready for auction and of these works in 419 flats are completed. These flats are being priced at Rs.3,000 per square feet and the partially completed flats are priced at Rs.2,750 per square feet.

Similarly, at Pocharam venture, 1328 flats are priced at Rs.2,500 per square feet and the 142 flats, which are partially completed, are priced at Rs.2,250 per square feet. Bank loan facility is also being extended.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials here on Wednesday on the guidelines for conducting the auction. Flats would be offered to the applicants through draw of lots, the Minister said.

For the convenience of buyers, six model flats have been developed at both Bandlaguda and Pocharam ventures. Further, a provision was also made to facilitate on the spot registration at the sites for the benefit of buyers, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .