Telangana taking all measures to preserve heritage, says CM KCR

Stressing that Telangana’s rich historical heritage was neglected in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, KCR wanted involvement of people, especially youth, in preserving the history of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana was known for its rich historical heritage, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was taking all measures to revive Telangana’s past glory and heritage and to offer it to future generations.

Stressing that Telangana’s rich historical heritage was neglected in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister wanted the involvement of people, especially youth, in preserving the history of Telangana.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that right from the Satavahana dynasty rule to the Asaf Jahi reign, Telangana was enriched in multiple ways.

The diverse architectural styles, sculptures, weapons, jewellery, cave paintings, figurines, buildings, cultural traditions, customs, language, dialect, literature and arts all were part of the rich heritage of Telangana.

The paintings of ancient man found in Pandavula Gutta at Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district were evidence to the fact that humans wandered in Telangana some 45,000 years ago, he said.

Jain Buddhist Monasteries, the Ramappa Temple, the 1000 Pillar Temple, the Warangal Fort, Bhongir Fort, Golconda Fort, Pandavula Gutta, Padmakshi Gutta, Medak Church, Mecca Masjid, Charminar and many other historic monuments and natural structures showcase Telangana’s rich heritage, diversity and uniqueness, the Chief Minister said.

“The UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the famous Ramappa temple in Palampeta village of Mulugu district, which was built during the Kakatiya period, is a matter of pride not only for Telangana people but for the entire country,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

In addition to this, Telangana’s wealth of world heritage was coming to light in the wake of UNESCO’s Asia-Pacific Cultural Heritage Conservation Award for Domakonda Fort and UNESCO Award for the stepwells in the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex, he said.

The Chief Minister said after formation of the State, conservation of heritage monuments was accorded top priority. Under this initiative, the State government was executing renovation and development works of the Warangal Fort, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Mozamjahi market, Monda Market and many other ancient structures, he said.

“The State government recently restored six more step-wells, including the 300-year-old Bansilalpet step-well,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that more step-wells would be identified and restored in the coming days.

He also appreciated the efforts of the State Department of Archaeology, Culture and Tourism in this endeavour and said the voluntary efforts of Telangana historians and intellectuals in this direction were commendable.

