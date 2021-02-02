Telangana: Teenager reported missing found dead in Nallavagu

The youngster aged around 16 years was reported missing from his house in Sirgapur since January 31 by his parents.

By | Published: 3:16 pm

Sangareddy: The body of a teenager, who was reported missing by parents two days ago, was found in Nallavagu project on Tuesday morning, police said. The youngster aged around 16 years was reported missing from his house in Sirgapur since January 31 by his parents.

Police got information about a body found floating in Nallavagu and on suspicion, they asked the parents to check whether it was the missing man. The parents who rushed to Nallavagu identified it as their son Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna was stated to have left home two days ago and had not returned home.

It was not yet established whether it was a case of suicide or a homicide. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is in progress. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Narayankhed for postmortem.

