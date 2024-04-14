Telangana tennis player Laxmi records easy victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Dandu Siri Laxmi secured a comfortable win in the singles final qualifying round of the FNCC All India Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Laxmi defeated Statemate Nirali Bahadur Padaniya 6-1, 6-2 to progress into the next round of the competition.

Results: Singles: Final Qualifying Round: Dandu Siri Laxmi (TS) bt Nirali Bahadur Padaniya (TS) 6-1, 6-2; Riya Sachdeva (2) (DL) bt Vitula V(15) (TN) 6-2,6-2; Ira Shrenik Shah bt Diya Malik (TS) 6-3, 6-2; N Harshini (4) (TN) bt Chinttapalli Naga Laxmi Sarvani (9) (AP) 6-0, 6-2; Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (16)(MH) bt Hasini Yadav Davunaboina (TS) 6-4, 6-1; Rishitha Basireddy (TS) bt Magogyna Madasu(AP) 6-3, 6-3; Majgaine Kundali (14) (UK) bt Aarthi Muniyan (7) (TN) 6-4, 6-4; Jani Vidhi Nimesh (12) (GJ) bt Ayushi Singh (8) (BR) 6-0, 6-3.