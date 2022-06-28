Telangana: TET results on July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be released on July 1.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who convened a meeting with School Education department officials here on Tuesday, said without any further delay, the TET results will be declared on July 1.

The TET was conducted on June 12. Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I of the test. Similarly, 2,77,900 candidates registered out of whom 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) appeared for the paper-II.

The paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for those intending to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both paper-I and II.

The validity period of the TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the State government, would be for life.