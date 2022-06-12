TS TET 2022 results to be released on June 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 that was conducted peacefully in 2,683 centres across the State on Sunday, are scheduled to be released on June 27.

Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I of the test which was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon in 1,480 centres. Similarly, 2,77,900 candidates registered out of whom 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) appeared for the paper-II held in 1,203 centres from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

According to a few aspirants and coaching institutions, the questions in both the paper-I and II turned out to be easy. The TS TET comprises two papers i.e., paper-I and II.

The paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both paper-I and II.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the State government, would remain valid for life.