Telangana: Three electrocuted while pulling temple chariot in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Nalgonda: Three persons died on the spot and two injured at Kethepally of Nampally mandal in the district due to an electric shock after an iron chariot of a temple, which was being pulled by them, came into contact with a live electric wire. The dead in the incident were Rajaboina Yadaiah, Pogagu Mohanaiah and Dasari Anjaneyulu from Kethepally.

The temple rathostavam with newly acquired iron chariot was organised in the village from the temple on the day of Sri Ramanavami on April 10 and the chariot was left underneath a neem tree near the temple after the procession.

Due to rain at the village, the temple priests decided to shift the chariot to the shed which was located at Sri Rama temple and sought the help of the people. When they were pulling the chariot to the shed, it came to contact with live main electric line. Three persons died on the spot in the incident.

