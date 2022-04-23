Telangana: Three persons die in seperate road accidents

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir/Suryapet: Three persons died in different road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Saturday. In Yadadri-Bhongir district, two persons died in a road accident at Kondamadugu Mettu of Bibinagar mandal in the district on early hours of Saturday. Those who died in the road accident were Trolley driver Badavath Anil and from Thotapally of Parvathagir mandal and cleaner Md Khaleel from Madapur of Warangal district.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who was going to Palakurthi from Hyderabad, stopped at the accident spot and alerted the police. He was also present at the place until bringing out the victims’ bodies, which had struck in the cabin of the trolley. He also talked with the family members of the victims over the phone. According to the police, the road accident took place on Hyderabad-Warangal highway at 3.30 am near Kondamadugu Mettu when a Bolero trolley hit a roadside parked lorry from its back side. The victims met with an accident when transporting flowers from Gudimalkapur in Hyderabad to Hyderabad in a Mahindra Trolley to sell them to the local flower vendors.

With half an hour of effort, the police took out the bodies of the victims struck by cutting the cabin of the trolley using a gas cutter. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to area hospital of Bhongir for autopsy. Dayakar Rao urged people to drive carefully keeping in mind their safety. He opined that drivers being sleepy, over speed and violating traffic rules were reasons for the road accident.

In Suryapet district, a photographer Goli Vinod (28) died on the spot when two motor cycles, which were coming in opposite direction, collided each other at Thummalapenphad of Athmakur mandal. Vinod, was native of Nemmikal, was going to Kotapadu on his bike, but met the accident on the way. Another motorist Bhukya Malsoor also injured in the accident.

