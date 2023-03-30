Telangana: Timings for SSC Public Exams out

As per the proceedings issued by the School Education Department, these are the timings for the SSC public examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations for the first language (composite course) and science subject will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm (3 hours 20 minutes), while the remaining exams will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (3 hours).

As per the proceedings issued by the School Education Department, the first language (composite course) part-I (60 marks) will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, while the science part-I exam (40 marks) is from 9.30 to 11 am.

Twenty minutes have been allocated for the collection of the part-I answer scripts and the issuance of the part-II question paper. The science part-II (40 marks) and first language (composite course) part-II (20 marks) will be conducted from 11.20 am to 12.50 pm and 11.50 am to 12.50 pm, respectively.

The bit paper (part-B) for third language will be issued along with part-A and students must answer questions on the question paper itself. They should attach the same to the part-A answer booklet.

