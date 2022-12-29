Telangana releases time table for SSC Public Examinations, check here

The SSC Board examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm between April 3 and April 13.

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana on Thursday has released the time table for SSC Public Examinations-2023 and also for OSSC and vocational, regular and private once failed candidates.

The SSC Board examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm between April 3 and April 13. The objective paper (Part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last 30 minutes and all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates.

The SSC board exams will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if government declared public or general holiday. The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination of question paper will be cancelled. Hence, candidates must demand and answer the right combination of question papers.

The performance of the candidates in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Time Table of SSC Public Examinations from April, 2023 (9.30 am to 12. 30 pm)

April 3, 2023: First Language (Group-A); First Language Part-I (Composite Course); First Language Part-II (Composite Course)

April 4, 2023: Second Language

April 6, 2023: Third Language (English)

April 8, 2023: Mathematics

April 10, 2023: Science Part-I Physical Science and Part-II Biological Science

April 11, 2023: Social Studies

April 12, 2023: OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 13, 2023: OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)

Timings for First Language Part-I (Composite Course) and First Language Part –II (Composite Course) on April 3, 2023 will be from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm.